Threats targeting Vandegrift High posted on Snapchat

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Extra police patrols were added to Vandegrift High School Monday due to potential threats made on social media, says a Leander Independent School District spokesperson.

The district says the first post was made on Snapchat on Sunday. When the district received word about the potential threat they said they contacted law enforcement. While police did not identify a credible threat Sunday, a similar statement was posted on Snapchat on Monday morning.

As authorities continue to investigate the threat, the school is operating as normal. Vandegrift High’s principal did send a note out to parents Sunday evening and Monday morning about the developments.

 

