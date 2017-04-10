Texas woman gets 18 years for hiring hit-man to kill daughter’s boyfriend

Christian Peyton (KFDX Photo)
Christian Peyton (KFDX Photo)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — A Wichita Falls mother accepted a plea deal for her involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme where she and her husband tried to kill their daughter’s boyfriend.

Christina Peyton was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Monday morning, she accepted a plea bargain for the lesser charge of criminal solicitation of murder. She’ll now serve 18 years in prison, but will be credited for 649 days time served.

The husband, Jeffrey Peyton, already pleaded guilty to the same charge and received a 21-year prison term.

Authorities say a person the Peytons thought was a hit-man was actually an undercover cop. They say the Peyton’s agreed to pay $500 to have their daughter’s boyfriend killed during the conversation with the undercover officer.

