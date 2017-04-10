Taking Grilled Cheese to a Whole New Level

Published:

Nothing beats a classic grilled cheese. Now Delicious has taken it to a new level with their latest version of this feel good favorite. Executive Chef Tyler Johnson joined us with the recipe. To start you first have to make the Apple Butter!

Apple Butter Recipe:
6 lbs apples
2/3 c apple juice
1 c brown sugar
1 c sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp nutmeg
1. combine apples and juice and bring to simmer
2. simmer 30 minutes
3. puree in a blender
4. add all other ingredients and cook 8-10 hours on low in crock pot

To put together the grilled cheese you start by spreading mayonnaise on sourdough bread and cooking it on a pan. Next you add butterkase cheese, muenster cheese, mozzarella, granny smith apples, and the apple butter. Cook it on both sides and you have the perfect treat on your next picnic at Zilker Park!

Delicious is located on South Lamar.
Go to deliciousatx.com or call 737-802-3807 for more information.

