Recipe for a Dreamy Cocktail

It’s the one year anniversary for a rock rose wine lounge and we are celebrating with a toast. Amanda Symons of St. Genevieve granted our wishes and stopped by to teach us how to make the I Dream of Genevieve. You start with a shaker and add ice,1.5 oz of Bombay Sapphire Gin, 3/4 of elder flower liqueur, a dash of rose water, and a little bit of lime juice. Next you shake it all up and top it off with Prosecco and rose petals!

To celebrate with Saint Genevieve, go to their anniversary party on April 20th starting at 9 pm.
They are located at 11500 Rock Rose Avenue and check them out online at stgen.com.

 

