Pedestrian hit on E. William Cannon identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed in south Austin last week.

Austin police say on April 4 around 9 p.m., Sam Rhea Hollan, 56, was crossing midblock in the 700 block of East William Cannon Drive when he was hit by vehicle. Hollan was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver that initially hit him did not stay at the scene. Police say when the pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane, he was thrown into the westbound lane when he might have been struck by other vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8255. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 19th fatal traffic crash of 2017.