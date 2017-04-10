New app gives users easy access to real-time stream conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas where flash flooding is always an impending threat, a new mobile app and website is helping drivers identify current conditions in streams.

The U.S. Geological Survey launched its new “Water On-the-Go” app to give Texans easy access to real-time to stream conditions. The new app can access a user’s location and give them readings from the nearest USGS gauges. Users can also access critical data such as streamflow, stream height, rainfall or lake levels.

The National Weather Service says more than 60 percent of people who die in flood situations were swept away in their vehicle.

If you’re looking for road closures due to high water, check KXAN’s low water crossing and road closures page.