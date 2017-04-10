New app gives users easy access to real-time stream conditions

By Published: Updated:
Shoal Creek in 2015.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Central Texas where flash flooding is always an impending threat, a new mobile app and website is helping drivers identify current conditions in streams.

The U.S. Geological Survey launched its new “Water On-the-Go” app to give Texans easy access to real-time to stream conditions. The new app can access a user’s location and give them readings from the nearest USGS gauges. Users can also access critical data such as streamflow, stream height, rainfall or lake levels.

The National Weather Service says more than 60 percent of people who die in flood situations were swept away in their vehicle.

If you’re looking for road closures due to high water, check KXAN’s low water crossing and road closures page.

An example of the nearest stream gages from the Water on the Go site.
An example of the nearest stream gauges from the Water on the Go site.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s