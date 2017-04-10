Man who was shot several times by Austin officers booked into jail

Related Coverage Man injured after exchanging gunfire with officers in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man who Austin police shot several times on Friday has been released from the hospital and booked into the Travis County Jail. According to an arrest affidavit, Larence Burrell Parrish is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant for firing his weapon at police officers when they responded to his apartment at 6321 Parliament Dr.

The incident started around 9:48 p.m. when a woman called 911 stating Parrish, her roommate, seemed to be on drugs and in an “altered mental state.” The woman also told police earlier in the day, Parrish was saying he had just been shot in the chest by police and was yelling and cursing as if he was actually arguing with an officer. Due to his “strange behavior,” the woman grabbed her children and left the apartment, the affidavit continued. When she returned home that evening, she found Parrish on the street with a gun near him, that’s when she called 911.

When officers arrived at the home at 9:54 p.m., the man had gone back inside the house. Officers then took up position in front of the house and tried to get the man to come out, but he stayed inside for a “period of time,” Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said the night of the shooting.

Police then called for the SWAT team. While they were waiting, at 10:12 p.m., police said Parrish walked out of the house and fired at officers. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer who was closest to Parrish said he saw Parrish “raise the rifle toward his direction.” The officer stated he fired two rounds at Parrish and then ducked down to take cover when he heard more gunshots, but he wasn’t sure if it came from Parrish or other officers.

Parrish was hit several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released to the jail on Sunday.

In all, four officers shot at the suspect. They have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice for an officer-involved shooting. An official investigation into the shooting is underway.