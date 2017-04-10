Kendra Scott Talks About A Local Foundation to Help Kids

The Andy Roddick Foundation is on a mission throughout Austin to make sure untapped potential in local kids is ignited with education, opportunity, and activities.

Jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott will be part of the panel at the foundation’s upcoming Opportunity Matters Luncheon and she joined us to tell us what it’s all about. As the Andy Roddick Foundation continues to grow, co-chairs actress Brooklyn Decker and Anna Dukes Delić, understand more than ever the need to raise awareness of the organization’s mission in the capital of Texas. To that end, the duo will co-host the second annual Opportunity Matters Luncheon on Saturday, April 8th at the Hilton Austin Downtown. The luncheon will commence at 10:30am with registration and a silent auction and will conclude at 2pm following a panel about how public institutions, business sector, and nonprofit organizations can work together to develop a sustainable and systemic approach for supporting the most undeserved young people in the Austin community.

For tickets or more information go to Events at arfoundation.org or call 512-298-1961.