Jack Ingram on This Year’s MJ&M Event

By Published:

More money every year is the goal of MJ&M because it’s all about empowering local kids charities with what they need. You can have a really great time well helping out this fantastic group. Award winning singer/songwriter Jack Ingram dropped by the studio to share the details on this year’s MJ&M event. MJ&M stands for Mack Brown, Jack Ingram, and Matthew McConaughey. The event will be featuring Little Big Town, Kris Kristofferson, Todd Snider, Butch Walker and more.

The event takes place on April 20th and 21st. For more information visit mackjackmcconaughey.com.

