How Genetic Testing Can Help You Evaluate Auto Immune Issues

By Published: Updated:

Dr. Elena Villanueva of Infinity Wellness Center stopped by to tell us more about auto immune diseases and their relation to gut dysfunction and genetic mutations. She says that when people come in with auto immune diseases they want to check for gut dysfunction and verify it through genetics. Infinity Wellness offers genetic testing that just requires a painless cheek swab and the results will be ready in a few weeks.

Infinity Wellness Center is located on Davis Lane. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 512-328-0505 or go to austinholisticdr.com.

 

Sponsored by Infinity Wellness Center. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s