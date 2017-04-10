How Genetic Testing Can Help You Evaluate Auto Immune Issues

Dr. Elena Villanueva of Infinity Wellness Center stopped by to tell us more about auto immune diseases and their relation to gut dysfunction and genetic mutations. She says that when people come in with auto immune diseases they want to check for gut dysfunction and verify it through genetics. Infinity Wellness offers genetic testing that just requires a painless cheek swab and the results will be ready in a few weeks.

Infinity Wellness Center is located on Davis Lane. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 512-328-0505 or go to austinholisticdr.com.

