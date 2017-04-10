Food for All the Senses

It’s where two awesome foodie worlds collide, and it’s got a great sense of humor. A trip to Kemuri Tatsu-Ya is fun for all the senses. We sat down with Chef Taco for a sneak peak, and taste. He said Kemuri has a great Japanese feel, where it is very easy to get comfortable. It is full of antiques all the way from Japan. They have a lot of small plate menu items that are fun to share with friends. Such as Kushiyaki, which are skewers of beef, scallops, or pork. As well as Yakatori, which are chicken skewers. Both are grilled on Japanese coal that burns longer, and is a lot cleaner. Their goal is for people to explore the entire menu for a wide range of flavor. They also offer a large drink menu, with sake, whiskey, and draft beer. They are located at 2713 E. 2nd St.

For more information go to http://kemuri-tatsuya.com/