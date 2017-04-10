Easy Ways To Add Neon To Your Makeup

If you haven’t lived through a neon trend then honey you haven’t lived! We’re about to make your life so much better and brighter in more ways than one. Billy Mercer of Lip Service XO joined us to show us how to add subtle neon touches to our makeup. He started off with a neon eye shadow look by using a neutral brown in the crease of the eye. Then he used his finger to apply bright pink eye shadow by pressing and wiggling it onto the lid. Then he used a crease brush to apply the shadow on the crease and under the eye to finish off the look! Next he showed us a neon eyeliner look! He used a neon green pencil eyeliner and applied it with an angle brush. He drew a very thin line to create subtlety, but still make a statement. Billy says you can use any color you want, just make sure to make it subtle and tasteful!

Go to lipservicexo.com for more information.