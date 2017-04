ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash in Round Rock has shut down Gattis School Road between Round Rock Ranch Boulevard and Meister Lane.

Round Rock police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gattis School Road and Meister Lane. The crash is in front of Cedar Ridge High School.

