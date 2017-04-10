Bugs That Are Good For Your Garden

You might think they’re just bugging you, but there are plenty of insects you want in your garden. Lance Roberson of Plance stopped by to show us which ones we should roll out the welcome mat for. The first insect he introduced were the Green Lace Wings. You can buy them at the store and all you do is sprinkle them around your garden and they will eat any bugs in sight. They are perfect for getting rid of bug infestations! Next he showed us lady bugs! He said to buy adult lady bugs and release them at night so they will lay eggs and stay in your garden. Lady bugs are also great for eating unwanted bugs. Then he showed us Nematodes. These are great for getting rid of bugs below the ground like ants and fleas! Perfect if you have a dog! Lastly, he showed us the Praying Mantis, which are perfect for getting rid of bigger bugs!

You can call 512-672-9250 or go to plance.org for more on their services which include residential, ranch, wildlife and community agriculture