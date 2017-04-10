Farm to Table freshness will be even more abundant come Easter Sunday. Chef Todd Engel of Greenhouse Craft Food stopped by our studio with a recipe from their upcoming brunch. Check out Easter Brunch at Greenhouse Craft Food on April 16th.
Go to greenhousecraftfood.com for more information or call 512-366-5567 for reservations.
A Quick and Easy Strawberry Dessert
