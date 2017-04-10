A New Juice to Help You Slay and Keep the Doctor Away

Published:

The juices and smoothies at JuiceLand are ever evolving, combining fresh healthy ingredients to reach maximum health potential. Founder Matt Shook joined us with their latest creation, the G’Day Mate. The recipe is simple! Just half green apple juice and half yerba mate concentrate and you’ve made the G’Day Mate! Matt says an apple a day will keep the doctor away and yerba mate will help you totally slay!  Yerba mate is a green tea that gives you an energetic boost, without the dehydration, or jitters that caffeine may produce.

 

To find a JuiceLand location near you, or to check out their menu and order online, go to juiceland.com.

