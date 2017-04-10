A Fun DIY Easter Basket

We’ve brought you awesome DIY’s from Austin Habitat ReStore and today we have a cute holiday craft that will have your little Easter egg hunters hopping for joy. Carly Yansak joined us with some fun basket ideas. You start off with a basket of course! Then take a pretty decorative scarf and cut it into 3 long strips. Braid the 3 strips together and then hot glue them to the handle of the basket. Next she took a piece of scrap lace and hot glued it all around the edge of the basket. To finish it off she added flowers to the outside of the basket!

ReStore is located on West Ben White Boulevard.
Go to austinhabitat.org or call 512-472-8788 for more information.

