3 Austin pools to be closed for 2017 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin pool leaking more than 50,000 gallons a day tops the list of pools that won’t be in use this summer.

Govalle, Shipe and Givens pools will be closed for repairs in 2017 after being deemed in ‘critical condition’ per the 2014 Aquatic Assessment.

Givens, which was built in 1958, was discovered to have been leaking more than 50,000 gallons of water per day through cracks in the pool wall. The water would flow into the pump room, the assessment determined.

The cracks in the wall were determined to have formed due to foundation movement, which requires more surveying for crews to determine how to properly fix it. The preliminary recommendation to fix the pool is to seal the cracks and joints on the pool’s surface. The long-term solution would require the repair, or replacement of the pipe system.

Crews will work on Givens pool this summer with funds from the 2012 Bond program. It should reopen in summer 2018. According to a city memorandum, the money needed to make the repairs to Givens will deplete the funds needed for any future repairs for the 2018 season.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will offer transportation for Austinites who would regularly use Govalle and Givens pools. How that will be handled will be announced at a later date.