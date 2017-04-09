Garage sale helps members of Austin’s music community

Shoppers look over items at South Austin garage sale benefiting the non-profit group HOME. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austinites came together over the weekend to help aging members of Austin’s music community find homes.

The 4th annual HOME garage sale benefited a local non-profit group called Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers.

In 2016, the group helped six Austin musicians with paying rent and utility bills. HOME says it makes both long-term commitments and one-time grants. You can apply through Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) or HOME itself. You must be 55 and older.

The garage sale featured music collectibles, furniture, clothes, antiques, music gear and much more.

