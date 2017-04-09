Former UT dean, school historian Margaret Berry dies at 101

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin says Margaret Berry, a former dean and teacher, has died at 101.

Berry first stepped onto the UT campus into the 1930’s, when she graduated with a history degree in 1937.

She began teaching at schools in El Campo, Freeport and Galveston, while earning a Master’s degree in the summers at Columbia University in New York City.

Berry then moved into administration at Navarro Junior College in 1947, where she served as a dean and history instructor. Berry became dean of women at East Texas State in 1950.

But the 40 acres beckoned Berry home. She returned to Austin in 1961 to work on her Ph.D. In her work, she studied student life in the first 50 years of the University. One year later, she became UT’s Associate Dean of Women.

She published her first book about the University in 1974 before officially retiring in 1980.

However, Berry remained an active part of campus life, teaching freshman seminars about university history. She also served on the Commission of 125, a group of students, faculty, staff and alumni that sets priorities and goals for the university for its next 25 years.

UT President Gregory Fenves released a statement about Berry’s death, saying: “Margaret Berry touched the lives of tens of thousands of people in the UT Austin community. As a history graduate who become a beloved teacher, a dean who mentored hundreds of students, and later a university historian and advisor, she made the Forty Acres a better place. Our thoughts are with her family as we remember and celebrate her rich, accomplished life.”

Berry celebrated her 100th birthday on August 8, 2015, at the UT Alumni Center, with hundreds of admirers honoring her contributions.