Family of attorney killed searches for answers amid grief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of James Short, an Austin attorney found dead in his southwest Travis County home Friday, wants a person of interest to come forward to help them figure out what happened.

Samantha Peterman was close to Short, her second cousin. She explained that her mother and Short were cousins, but the two acted more like brother and sister. They were part of a group of family members planning an RV trip to Arizona for a military retirement ceremony. Short had already packed the RV and was excited about the trip, Peterman said.

“He was looking forward to it.” Peterman said. “We were all looking forward to it.”

Peterman said that a family member hadn’t heard from Short and went to check on him Friday at a home on Rockwood Circle. This family member found Short dead and called law enforcement.

“I just talked with him last Wednesday,” Peterman said, adding that the family isn’t sure what day Short was killed.

Travis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Short’s property just before noon Friday on a check welfare call. After deputies found him dead inside, they applied for a search warrant to look for evidence related to his death.

On Saturday, investigators released a photo of a person of interest, who they say was seen with Short’s 1999 tan Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate DRW-3438.

“This guy can help us nail down the timeline or anything at all,” Peterman said. She added that she wants the public to share the information about this person of interest, as the person may not be watching the news or even aware that he has Short’s vehicle.

In his career, Peterman was known for working with defendants who may not have been able to pay him. Instead, they would barter: Short would offer legal services while his clients would give him goods or do yard work.

“That’s who he was, a very gentle and kind person, always helping other people,” Peterman said. “I don’t know who would have done this or why. I’m not shocked that it could have been related to his job in some way.”

Authorities say anyone who sees the man pictured in the surveillance photos should call 911 immediately and do not try to talk to him. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.