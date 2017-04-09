Dallas march, rally calls for immigration overhaul

By Published:
Protesters march through downtown Dallas for immigration reform on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (KXAS)
Protesters march through downtown Dallas for immigration reform on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (KXAS)

DALLAS (AP) — Thousands of people are marching and rallying in downtown Dallas to call for an overhaul of the nation’s immigration system and end to what organizers say is an aggressive deportation policy.

Organizers who called Sunday’s event the “Dallas Mega March” say President Donald Trump’s executive orders restricting travel from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East are discriminatory. They also want an end to hate crimes and hate speech they contend have risen since the November presidential election.

The march began at the Dallas Catholic cathedral and was ending nearly 1½ miles (1.61 kilometers) later with a rally at Dallas City Hall where speakers were to include Martin Luther King III.

The event also has drawn some entertainers and several predominantly Democratic local officials and state lawmakers.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s