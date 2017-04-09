Austin Water issues boil notice for residents of Davenport Ranch in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water issued a boil water notice for several streets in the Davenport Ranch neighborhood. The area is east of Capital of Texas Highway.

The agency released the notice because of a loss in pressure at a pump station that serves the area.

Streets affected include:

Waymaker Way

Clarion Cove

Neverbend Cove

Far Gallant Drive

Bold Ruler Way

Davenport Rim

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Lab tests to determine the safety of the water must be performed before the boil water notice can be lifted.

Austin Water said it will update the public when the water is safe for consumption and no longer requires boiling.