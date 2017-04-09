At opening weekend, Austin’s only drive-in theater draws big crowd

Related Coverage Drive-in movie theater coming to south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four weeks is all they had, to take a large backyard space — hidden behind a blue house on what feels like a quiet, country lane — and make it the new home of Austin’s only drive-in theater.

Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, says he worked 20-hour days with his crew to be ready in time for their test run, before their grand opening nights on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a pride thing for me that every Blue Starlite in the past seven years I built with my hands,” Frank says.

Not more than a few months before, the devoted Blue Starlite fan base would be watching a flick under the stars on an old airport tarmac in Mueller. What the new space has in common with the old is a feeling of being far-removed from the city, even if you’re less than 20 minutes from downtown.

The new location on Lowden Lane, compared to its predecessor, changes out the tarmac for soft grass, a plane flying overhead for an occasional train whirring by, and, what will be most obvious, a commercial area for a rural-feeling neighborhood.

Frank says he knew it was the right place — after plans for a location farther south in Buda were dropped — when he walked the dirt road with his wife one day, taking him back to the summer camp feel he so desperately sought for a drive-in experience.

“[That’s] exactly what it looked like when I went to summer camp as a kid and, for a second, I was transported back there, because there’s the street, the surroundings, the big open sky, and I was like ‘that’s what I was going for!’”

Blue Starlite shows around 15 movies a month, mostly films made during the drive-in era, with exceptions for indie flicks and movies that work best in a drive-in setting.

As was the case on day two of their opening weekend, a mix of cars, SUVS and trucks — up to around 50, their max — lined up for the double feature of filmmaker Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Before the opening credits rolled, kids played on the grass as their parents laid out blankets on rough truck beds. A family and couple sat at picnic tables beneath the screen and took advantage of the drive-in’s open door policy for food and drink from home. As the sky darkened, those outside retreated to their cars, waiting for the movie’s start.

It’s more than a business for Frank, who lives at the drive-in part-time. He splits the month half in Austin and half in Florida where his family lives.

“I’ve been living at the drive in while I build it. I wake and sleep here.

There’s a synergy happening here. There’s a scene developing,” he says, describing the number of his favorite spots in the area, like Independence Fine Foods and Giddy Ups. A place where, as Frank puts it, “Crusty old Texans connect with post-hipsters,” also known as, a hipster who now has children.

“That’s what I am. We don’t have time to be hipsters anymore,” he says, jokingly.

Frank’s dream is to bring Austinites to his neck of the woods in droves, for the food, the bars and the movies. “I’m going to call it ‘The Manchaca Mile,’” he says, hoping it will catch on quick.

Signs are, while still early, the same loyal fans will travel near and far to sit before the Blue Starlite screen, a unique project in a rapidly changing city.

What you need to know

Movies are shown Wednesdays through Sundays, usually starting at 8 or 8:15 p.m.

The drive-in is located at 12419 Lowden Lane, Manchaca 78652. Need directions? Click here.

Admission for two in a car starts at $25.25. For each additional car passenger it’s $9 (including $1 fee).

If you’d like to park out front and just walk in and bring your lawn chairs, the price is $9 per person (including a $1 fee).

If you have a hatchback and would like to have it open, to lay out in the back and watch the flick, there is a $4.50 add-on. But if you are able to raise your hatchback without it going over the roof of your car, there’s no fee.

Trucks are also welcome, but space is limited for larger vehicles. Leashed dogs are allowed as long as they aren’t barkers.

Reservations are not required, but the Blue Starlite sells out for popular movies and events.

Driveway gates open one hour before the first movie, and 30 minutes before showtime for the second feature of the night (if you choose not to see the first in a double feature). Those with reservations should show up 30 minutes before show time.

Last but not least, vintage FM radio speakers are available for free and on a first come first serve. Most, however, listen to the movie on their car’s FM radio or by just rolling down the windows and listening to the outdoor speakers.

What’s showing this month? Find out here.