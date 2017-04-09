APD: One person in custody after SWAT standoff

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin police say a woman is in custody after refusing to come out of a North Austin apartment complex Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., a 911 caller said there was a disturbance involving a weapon inside the complex on Acropolis Court. Officers went to the scene but could not get the 50-year-old woman inside the complex to come out. APD says the woman had a firearm with her. The SWAT team was called in at 2:45 a.m.

Acropolis Court is just off Duval Road near Mopac.

APD says a man was inside with the woman but was able to get out by the time officers arrived. The woman stayed inside and refused to come out of the complex for several hours before she was arrested at 6 a.m.

Police say charges against the woman are pending. No one was hurt during the SWAT standoff.