APD: One person in custody after SWAT standoff

KXAN Staff Published:
APD SWAT officers at a standoff in Northwest Austin. (KXAN: Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin police say a woman is in custody after refusing to come out of a North Austin apartment complex Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., a 911 caller said there was a disturbance involving a weapon inside the complex on Acropolis Court. Officers went to the scene but could not get the 50-year-old woman inside the complex to come out. APD says the woman had a firearm with her. The SWAT team was called in at 2:45 a.m.

Acropolis Court is just off Duval Road near Mopac.

APD says a man was inside with the woman but was able to get out by the time officers arrived. The woman stayed inside and refused to come out of the complex for several hours before she was arrested at 6 a.m.

Police say charges against the woman are pending. No one was hurt during the SWAT standoff.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s