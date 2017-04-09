100th anniversary celebration begins at Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN)- In 1917, a local businessman named Andrew Zilker donated more than 350 acres of his land to be used as a park.

To celebrate the Zilker Park’s centennial, the Austin Parks Foundation is holding its first ever Free Day on Sunday. Facilities such as the Zilker Zephyr and Barton Springs Pool are free and open to the public all day long.

A sculpture of two zeros also made its debut Sunday. The purpose is to have park visitors pose as the number one for a photo opportunity.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler took part in the reopening of the Caretaker’s Cottage and read an official proclamation naming 2017 the 100th anniversary of the park.