Two killed, one critically injured in crash near west SH 71

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man and a woman are dead following a crash near State Highway 71 Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Thomas Springs Road near west SH 71 at around 8 a.m.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 40’s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics also transported one person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical life threatening injuries.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of SH 71 near Old Bee Cave Road are closed as police continue to investigate the crash.