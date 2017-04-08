Teams scavenge Austin for fun, raise money for United Way at same time

More than 300 people took part on 70 teams that gathered at the Long Center for the Performing Arts and then fanned out throughout Austin to raise money for United Way of Greater Austin Saturday, April 8, 2017. (KXAN/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — United Way for Greater Austin held a new fundraising event Saturday that the organization hopes will become a new annual event.

Called “Ruthless Good: The Great Austin Scavenger Hunt,” participants raised money by banding together to solve clues and find unique Austin locations. They used their phones to take photos of the places they visited as they raced to finish and beat their competitors.

More than 300 people took part on 70 teams that gathered at the Long Center for the Performing Arts and then fanned out throughout Austin on their quests.

For some participants, it may have just been a fun way to help people in need, but for others taking part was more personal.

“I grew up in poverty,” said Joseph Halverson. “My mom went back to college. She was helped by different resources to overcome poverty, get a college degree. I went on to college, got a graduate degree, and I’ve just been able to give back, and I appreciate it.”

Halverson said his team raised more money than any other team – more than $9,000 from 100 people.

The United Way for Greater Austin has organized similar scavenger hunts, on a much smaller scale, for their corporate partners.

All funds raised through Ruthless Good will help United Way for Greater Austin to improve the lives of Austin residents in need.

