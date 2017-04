DALLAS (KXAN) — Reports are pouring in of tornado sirens sounding throughout the Dallas area, including downtown. That’s despite there being no storms in the area.

A city spokesperson says the sirens are going off due to a system malfunction and emergency crews are working to fix the problem.

Here’s a look at what people in the Dallas area are saying on social media:

Tornado sirens sounding in Dallas. Nearest storms hundreds of miles away.

You! In the Emergency Management office! Don't press THAT button! pic.twitter.com/DYVoC7vLps — James Aydelott☂✈ (@jamesaydelott) April 8, 2017

Dallas area emergency sirens freaking people out. I think we found the problem… pic.twitter.com/6XN3egskhI — David Burrows (@dmburrows) April 8, 2017

Yes. Sirens are going off. System malfunction. Emergency staff working on it as we speak. https://t.co/OK5GC6iclW — Sana Syed (@dallaspiosana) April 8, 2017