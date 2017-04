HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a missing Hutto man Friday night.

69-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson was found safe around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Johnson was last seen at around 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Saul Street driving a 2007 white Ford pickup before he was reported missing.