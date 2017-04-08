PHOTOS: Deputies name attorney killed, ask for help finding person of interest

By Published: Updated:
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a person of interest in the death of a man sources tell KXAN was a defense attorney.
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a person of interest in the death of a man sources tell KXAN was a defense attorney.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a person of interest after a man was found dead inside a southwest Travis County home Friday. Sources tell KXAN that man was an Austin defense attorney.

Deputies first responded to a home on Rockwood Circle just before noon Friday after being asked to check on him. They found 74-year-old James Short dead inside.

Investigators then filed a search warrant so they could begin looking through the home. They say evidence indicates Short did not die of natural causes, and believe he may have been “targeted.”

The Sheriff’s office says the man seen in surveillance photos may be driving a 1999 tan Chevrolet Suburban with Texas License Plate DRW-3438.

Authorities say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and do not try to talk to him. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s