PHOTOS: Deputies name attorney killed, ask for help finding person of interest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a person of interest after a man was found dead inside a southwest Travis County home Friday. Sources tell KXAN that man was an Austin defense attorney.

Deputies first responded to a home on Rockwood Circle just before noon Friday after being asked to check on him. They found 74-year-old James Short dead inside.

Investigators then filed a search warrant so they could begin looking through the home. They say evidence indicates Short did not die of natural causes, and believe he may have been “targeted.”

The Sheriff’s office says the man seen in surveillance photos may be driving a 1999 tan Chevrolet Suburban with Texas License Plate DRW-3438.

Authorities say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and do not try to talk to him. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.