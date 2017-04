AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating what led to a wrong way crash that killed a man and critically injured another person early Saturday morning.

Around 3:13 a.m, Austin-Travis County EMS was dispatched to the 3400 block of south State Highway 130 near Highway 71.

According to ATCEMS, a man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also sent to South Austin Hospital with critical, life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.