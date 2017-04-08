Delta cancels 275 more flights days after storm disruptions

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is still canceling flights three days after severe thunderstorms caused big disruptions at its hub airport in Atlanta. KXAN received phone calls Saturday evening from Delta customers saying they have been stranded for hours at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Delta said in a statement on its website that it cancelled about 275 flights Saturday morning “with some additional cancellations possible.” That’s on top of roughly 3,000 flight cancellations earlier in the week.

The trouble started Wednesday as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast, grounding many flights. About 60 percent of Delta’s planes use the Atlanta airport on an average day, and the airline says it’s still getting planes and crews into position to resume their normal flight schedule.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West apologized to frustrated customers Thursday, saying the midweek storms had been “unprecedented” and tough to forecast.