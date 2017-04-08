Bat found in north Georgetown tests positive for rabies

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A bat found on a private property in Georgetown has tested positive for rabies, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirms.

A resident reported the downed bat to Georgetown Animal Services Thursday afternoon when it was found on the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue. An animal control officer took the bat to the DSHS lab in Austin where the virus results tested positive for rabies Friday afternoon.

It is not known if any people or pets were in contact with the rabid bat but are notifying people that live in the area. The shelter is urging anyone that may have had contact with a bat or to report a downed bat to contact the Animal Service non-emergency number for the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510. If a bat is found, Animal Services say bats should not be handled or picked up.

For those with questions about rabies, or have concerns about possible contact with a bat, Animal Services also suggest calling the Williamson County and Cities Health district or your health care provider.

Animal Services says it’s also important to make sure your pets are up to date with their rabies vaccine. For pet vaccinations and clinics, contact the Georgetown Animal Shelter.

For more information about rabies,visit the Texas Department of State Health Services rabies page.