WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue blind man from train tracks

NBC News Published:
ATLANTA, Georgia (WXIA) — Daniel Summers rides Atlanta’s MARTA every day.

The 29-year-old father takes the train from his home in east Atlanta to his job downtown, usually without anything out of the ordinary happening.

On his Thursday morning commute, Summers and several other Good Samaritans were unexpectedly forced into action in order to save a man’s life.

Summers had just gotten off his train at the Five Points station and was walking to his office building when he heard a commotion and screams for help. When he looked up, he saw that a man had fallen into the tracks, saw a cane, and instinctively jumped down from the platform to help.

“We just kind of got on each side of him, we didn’t say anything to each other, we just kind of understood this guy needs to move, fast,” he recalls.

MARTA described the man as visually impaired. After falling, he couldn’t find his glasses, but rescuers were able to find them. He was taken immediately to Grady Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

