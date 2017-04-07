TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-35 in San Antonio will be closed this weekend

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — If you’re headed to San Antonio for the weekend, you might want to give yourself some extra time due to a major closure on Interstate 35.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, and running until 5 a.m. Monday, April 10, all main lanes of I-35 between Rittiman Road and George Beach (near Fort Sam Houston) will be closed. The closure allows for crews to demolish an old connector ramp from I-35 to southbound Interstate 410.

Southbound traffic on I-35 will need to exit George Beach. Northbound traffic will exit I-410, turn around at Binz-Engleman and continue along I-410 to return to northbound I-35.

The interstate will be reopened from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday evening to allow for the traffic headed to the AT&T Center for the Spurs game.

 

