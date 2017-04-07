Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Video of what appears to be a waterspout whipping across Lake Travis on April 2 has the National Weather Service rethinking their initial call that damage to the area was only caused by straight line winds.

A family’s video of the storm moving through was one of the most viewed videos on KXAN.com this week, showing a young boy run for cover as the waterspout approaches land.

KXAN viewers also paid close attention to developments in the crash involving a New Braunfels church bus that claimed 13 lives. Calls made to 911 moments before the crash, and video of the pickup truck driver swerving, led to community demands that the pickup driver be charged.

These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Three Round Rock teens killed in car after crashing with bus on SH 71

4. Possible waterspout moving through Lake Travis

3. Cell phone video shows truck before it crashes into church bus

2. Witness who saw church bus crash describes how he tried to stop driver

1. 911 calls report erratic driver minutes before church bus crash

