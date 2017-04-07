Tips For Maintaining Your Beautiful Curls

Spring is awesome, but not always for the hairstyle of the curly headed girl. April Kay Ganich, also known as the Curl Whisperer, joined us with some tips to tame the mane and live harmoniously with our curls. She says the best way to keep your curls lively and hydrated is to follow the LOC method: leave-in, oil, and cream. To stay away from frizzy hair, April recommends applying the product when your hair is damp. She started by applying a leave-n conditioner called Kinky Curly by using the praying hands method to work it through the hair. Next she applied some Moroccan Oil to really lock in the moisture and achieve a frizz free look. To finish the process she used a Camille Rose Naturals gel to get a nice defined curl. Once you’ve completed these steps you’ll have the perfect frizz-free curls!

To book an appointment with April go to Blonde Rehab Salon.