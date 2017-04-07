Texans have an ear to President Trump on Syria

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As President Donald Trump and his team decide how to move forward on Syria, several Texans will have a big say in the process.

Sitting next to President Trump is Texan and former Exxon CEO, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. His role is to build a coalition of countries to tackle the administration’s next steps in the region.

“Texans know a lot about the Middle East because of the oil connection. We also know that he is a deal maker. He is someone who has organized different kinds of deals. Those are strengths he has. The weakness is, I think he’s in an area that he is not an expert in, in terms of warfare,” said UT professor Jeremi Suri.

Going forward, former Texas Governor, current Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, is on the Principals Committee of the National Security Council, Trump’s inner circle.

“Certainly as Governor of Texas, you deal with natural disasters, hurricanes, space shuttle crashes,” said Perry’s former chief of staff, Ray Sullivan. He says Perry’s military experience in the Air Force will help him in a civilian role.

He says Perry will rely on his department staff to give him counter viewpoints before he’ll communicate with the President.

“He has been in crisis situations as governor. He’s made tough decisions as governor, really life and death decisions,” said Sullivan.

Secretary Perry will also have more influence because he oversees the country’s nuclear stockpile. He’ll play a critical role in America’s relationship with Iran—an ally of Syria and known for having nuclear material.

Another Texan will be key if this becomes a prolonged conflict. U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, is on the Intelligence Committee. He’s the second most powerful lawmaker in the United States Senate as majority whip. Congress is in charge of the purse strings.

“The hard part now comes by the United State Congress engaging with the White House in a conversation about what exactly should our policy be and how do we devise a strategy where we know how this will end. That’s the hard part as we’ve seen from the conflicts we’ve been involved with in Iraq and Afghanistan is, how does this end?” said Sen. Cornyn.

Suri says if history is any measure, American soldiers and taxpayers should brace for more military action.

“In the past, in Vietnam and Iraq and elsewhere, this has led to what we call an escalation ladder. Where tit for tat response leads us to more and more warfare and I think there is a very high probability that within six months, there will be soldiers on the ground in Syria,” said Suri.