Tasteful Ways to Show A Little Skin

These sunny skies and gorgeous evenings have a lot of us wanting to show a little skin. Maureen Staloch owns Redbird Boutique and she joined us with ways to reveal just enough, no matter your age or comfort level. She said her biggest piece of advice is to show off your best assets! The first look she showed us was for a woman with great legs! The model was wearing a tribal skirt paired with a black crop top, sandals, and gold jewelry. Maureen advised to switch out the crop top for a more blousy top if you want to be a little more covered up. The next look she showed us highlighted the chest. The model was wearing a patterned dress with a deep neckline, but balanced with a longer length. Lastly, she gave us a look that showed off the shoulders. The model was wearing a bright pink off the shoulder dress with ruffled sleeves and a turquoise necklace. Maureen said if you are uncomfortable with showing your entire should look for the cold shoulder trend for a more modest approach!

Redbird Boutique is located in West Lake on Bee Cave Road.

Check them out online at shopredbird.com or call 512-514-0027.