State House passes budget after 15 hours of debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texan House of Representatives passed its budget on a vote of 131 to 16 early Friday morning. The $218 billion budget calls for the withdraw of $2.5 billion from the Rainy Day Fund.

Lawmakers debated more than 400 amendments during the 15-hour long budget hearing. One of the amendments took a setback. The House voted to oppose taxpayer money to private and religious schools, expressly forbidding state funding for school vouchers. The school choice bill was marked as a priority for Governor Greg Abbott. Lawmakers have until next Wednesday to file an appeal on any of the amendments.

The budget now moves back to the Senate for approval. If the Senate does not approve the budget, a conference of committees will be formed. That’s when five senate and five house members will debate the bill among themselves. The budget is the only item that has to be decided on during the legislative session.