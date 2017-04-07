Round Top man arrested, accused of cattle rustling

Related Coverage Texan charged with stealing 240 cattle, horses from rancher

ROUND TOP, Texas (KXAN) — An accused cattle thief is behind bars in Fayette County awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers said 37-year-old Nicholas Tooker was arrested Thursday in Round Top by a Fayette County constable on a felony cattle theft warrant from South Dakota. Authorities say Tooker was previously arrested in Canyon Lake last month for a warrant out of Oklahoma where he was suspected of trying to pass a fake check.

The investigation into the fake check led authorities to the theft of cattle warrant out of South Dakota. Records show Tooker did live in Round Top.

“Too often we see cases where cattle thieves operate in multiple states or across state lines in a misguided attempt to hide their crimes,” said Special Ranger Mike Barr. “Rest assured, we are well equipped to work with our counterparts across the country to bring cattle thieves to justice wherever they may hide.”