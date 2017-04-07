Man injured in officer-involved shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say officers were involved in a shooting in east Austin, Friday night. A man in his 30s was seriously injured in the shooting, but it’s not immediately known if it was an officer or civilian who was shot.

The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Parliament Drive, near FM 969 and just east of US 183.

Officers say the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

