McRaven says Assad needs to be removed, commends Trump’s actions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven is commending President Donald Trump for taking decisive action against Syria.

A scheduled appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning to talk about his new book turned into a discussion about the attack and what McRaven sees as the next steps for the United States. McRaven, who was a Navy Admiral, gave insight into how the process might have played out.

“In this case, these are sort of plans that have been on the books for quite some time. We’ve been looking at Syrian airfields for awhile, obviously all the way back to 2013,” said McRaven, who has been credited with spearheading the operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden in a raid on his compound in Pakistan 2011. “I’m sure he was looking at what are our options and I think he did a great job of being decisive—finding an appropriate target and a proportional response.”

Having seen many situations unfold before him while he was a high-ranking military official, McRaven says what the U.S. does next will be crucial in this chess match between the Russians and Syrians.

“There’s a responsibility on their end [Defense Secretary and other cabinet members] to make sure the Commander in Chief understands all the risk that is involved in the mission,” said McRaven. “But there also needs to be a plan for what are the next steps. My expectation is, in the Pentagon, they are now looking at the next steps. Now, what will the Syrians do? What will the Russians do? What will be our response as a result of whatever actions they take?”

In his interview, McRaven said he believes the U.S. needs to get President Bashar al-Assad out of power, but we can’t do it alone.

“The only way I think we’re going to get Assad out of power is to involve the Russians. The Russians are going to have to remove Assad from power,” explained McRaven.

When asked if President Barack Obama’s “red line” statements in 2013 resulted in the recent carnage is a result of the “unwillingness” of Obama to act several years ago, McRaven was hesitant to connect the situations.

“I don’t know if you can tie the two together,” said McRaven. “Having watched certainly our work against ISIS in the last year–you saw President Obama in the last part of his tenure decided to get very, very aggressive against ISIS. I’m glad to see that President Trump picked that up as well.”

When pressed about if Obama had done something then, then President Trump might not have had to conduct Thursday’s missile strikes, McRaven said: “You have to be careful about going too far with that speculation. But certainly, when you draw a line in the sand and you say we’re going to do something, it’s important to follow through with that.”

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Phil Prazan looks at how many Texans have a seat at the table when it comes to making high-profile military decisions such as the one that happened Thursday night.