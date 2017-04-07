House OKs environmental funding for abortion “alternatives”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House has voted to take $20 million from the state’s environmental agency and funnel it toward an “Alternative to Abortion” program that counsels low-income, pregnant women.

Thursday’s 93-52 vote came after Republicans said the program had sought $35 million but was set to get less than $19 million. They argued that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had received extra funding it wouldn’t miss.

Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia said the move wasn’t anti-abortion but instead “pro-birth” because “after that, you’re on your own. You’re going to have to breathe dirty air.”

Lawmakers have spent hours lumbering through the House version of the 2017-2018 Texas budget.

The proposal may not survive since the final House budget still has to be reconciled with a previously approved state Senate spending plan.