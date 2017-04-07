Families struggling to find new homes after San Marcos apartment fire



SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday marked two weeks since a fire ripped through a San Marcos Apartment complex, leaving 12 families without a home. Some of those families are searching for an affordable place to stay.

Audrey Sweet never thought she would live in a home with an elevator. She also never thought that home would be in room 211.

“Do you know how many hotels we’ve been to so far, is this our fourth one,” she asked her children during a talk with KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon. “This is as close as we can get to a house.”

On March 23, a large apartment fire in San Marcos destroyed a building in the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located at 345 Champion Blvd. Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 at Yarrington Road.

For two weeks, Sweet has been shuffling boxes back and forth to her temporary home. Staying in a different room every few days isn’t a choice for her. It’s her new reality.

“A woman knocked on the door saying that there was a fire to get out,” she recalled of the day she lost her home. “So I ran back inside and grabbed him. He didn’t even have any shoes or pants on or anything.”

Baby clothes, photos, and family heirlooms all gone. The only things left are social security cards and birth certificates. Everything they call theirs fits in three suitcases and two boxes.

“It goes to show that it’s a pretty big closet, right,” Sweet joked. “Or, there’s just not a lot of stuff here.”

Moving may not take a crew but finding a new place to call home may take a community. Everywhere she’s searched, Sweet has found dead ends. “We’re stuck. We’re stuck in a big rut.”

One reason for the difficulty of finding a home is the rising cost of rent. From 2010 to 2015 the median cost in San Marcos rose more than twenty percent. Just a couple years ago the price was more than $900 a month.

“Either it’s the price or we don’t have any vacant places right now. When we find our home, we can take a break. That’s definitely the hardest part, not having room to breathe.”

Sweet it’s not about the size of the building but rather the meaning of the word home.