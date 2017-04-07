Death of Hays High School senior being investigated by deputies

By Published:
Hays High School (KXAN Photo)
FILE - Hays High School (KXAN File Photo)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Hays High School senior.

Hays CISD says they learned late Friday night that 17-year-old Xavier Jacaman has died. “This is clearly very sad news for the Hays Rebel community and for his friends and family,” a statement said.

The school district’s crisis counseling team will be on campus to talk with students and staff members on Monday. “As you know, the loss of a friend or peer can trigger different emotional responses in teens,” a letter to parents and staff said. “Understanding and working through loss is regrettably something we have experienced far too often in recent weeks and years. I am grateful that, together, we all make up a remarkable care network in Hays CISD for those of us who are hurting most.”

Additional information on the death was not immediately available.

 

