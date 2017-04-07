Bohemian Bridal Hairstyles

Wedding season means new trends and styles for brides, and we’re not just talking dresses. Lauren Garcia from PRIV joined us to tell us about the latest hair trends for brides to be. She says this season bohemian is in! The first style she showed us was a top knot bun twisted down into a fishtail braid that she pulled out to give more texture. Lauren then added fresh flowers to give the look a more organic feel. The remaining hair was curled in different directions to add texture to the look. The next hairstyle she gave us was a dutch braid that started from one ear and ended at the other. She again added flowers to make it very springy and natural. Lauren says this is the perfect hairstyle for getting married outside, because it keeps the hair off your neck. The last look was for the more formal bride who wants all of her hair up. She again used dutch braids and pulled them back into curls that she pinned up into an up-do. Once again she added flowers for a fresh feel!

