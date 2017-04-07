Austin-based intelligence firm Stratfor weighs in on Sweden, Syria

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fred Burton of Austin-based intelligence and security firm Stratfor tells KXAN’s Sally Hernandez he expects intelligence officials to ask if the attack in Sweden Friday morning is in response to the U.S. led airstrikes in Syria just hours before.

“Now with this United States unilateral action, literally the world needs to be on point for the possibility of follow up retaliatory attacks from a range of terrorism actors,” said Burton, who serves as vice president of Stratfor. Burton believes there is a potential for attacks on U.S. soil because of what has happened in the past 24 hours.

He says the next 24-72 hours will be crucial in determining if the Sweden attack is in direct response President Donald Trump’s military action by launching 59 Tomahawks from U.S. vessels in the Mediterranean sea at Syria.

“Based on the horrific gas attacks and the terrible pictures of these kids who were murdered. someone needed to pay so the question is what as a result of our actions is going to stop and cease this behavior from occurring or are we going to see addition attacks because of this?”

When asked if he thinks Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will back down, he answered with a resounding: “No, no I don’t think he will.”