5th Annual Balloons over Horseshoe Bay Resort

The 5th Annual Balloon Festival at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a treat for the senses. Bryan Woodward joined us in the studio to tell us all about it. Twenty hot-air balloons from across America will converge at the award-winning Balloons over Horseshoe Bay Resort on Easter weekend, April 14-16, at the AAA four-diamond Horseshoe Bay Resort. This year’s festival will feature new kid’s activities including: performances by Safari Gregg, a kid’s rock-climbing wall, a magic show, and a concert by headliner Bob Schneider at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The event won the 2015 Gala Award for Best International Special Event and the 2015 Adrian Award for Best Special Event. Two special shaped balloons will make their world debut at this year’s festival. The new balloons Tom Cat and Jerry Rat recently arrived to North America after a long boat ride from Brazil and are two balloons sure to grab the crowd’s attention at this year’s festival. Like last year, balloon glows will be held on both Friday and Saturday evenings of the festival.

Friday’s opening night festivities (open to Club Members and resort overnight VIP package guests only) will include live music by the Austin variety band Royal Velvetee, and a Cowboy Cookout dinner buffet prepared by the resort’s executive Chef Jay Hunter. Adults will receive wine-tasting tickets to enjoy Hill Country wine tastings.

Saturday’s festivities (open to the public) is broken into a morning and evening sessions. Saturday morning starts with a balloon ascension beginning at 7:00 a.m. followed by children’s activities including a performance by Safari Gregg. Saturday evening will include additional safari shows plus a magic performance that starts the festivities shortly after 4 p.m. The Balloon glow grand finale will start around 8 p.m. Concerts by Brandon Alan and featured entertainer, Bob Schneider will round out the evening. Schneider has been a recording artist for 25 years. Everything told, Schneider has been the singer and main songwriter on nearly 30 studio albums and he has been named musician of the year six times at the Austin Music Awards. His most notable songs include “40 Dogs (Like Romeo and Juliet),” “Big Blue Sea,” “Come with Me Tonight,” and “I’m Good Now.”

Tickets for Saturday’s festivities are $20 per adult. Children 12 and under are admitted free with parent (limit two free children per accompanying parent). Public parking will be available on-site at the Horseshoe Bay Resort Ranch for $10 per vehicle. Like the tickets, parking passes will be good for both morning and evening sessions. On Sunday, the festival will conclude with private balloon rides in the morning and a Grand Easter Buffet Brunch with live music inside the Granite Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Festival VIP include accommodations and access to all three days of the including Friday night’s dinner and Easter Sunday’s Grand Buffet brunch. To book your reservations call 1-888-252-6327 or visit hsbresort.com. Public tickets are available for Saturday only and can be purchased online at balloonsoverhsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is Texas’ original lakeside resort. Located in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, a short 45-minute trip from Austin, 90-minute trip from San Antonio and a few hours drive from Dallas and Houston, the 7,000-acre, AAA Four Diamond-rated resort sits along the shores of constant-level lake LBJ. The 377-room resort is home to three championship Robert Trent Jones, Sr. golf courses, a newly opened Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, par 72 dwarf Bermuda grass putting course, The Waters 50-room condominium towers and a full-service marina. Horseshoe Bay recently opened Summit Rock, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course Community, while a private airport, 16 tennis courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, spa and fitness centers all add to the extraordinary experience of Horseshoe Bay Resort. For more information and reservations, visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

